Semi crashes into MnDOT snowplow on I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota

A semi crashed into a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow overnight on Interstate 94 in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The crash on I-94 westbound near Keats Avenue.

No word on injuries yet.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Road conditions have deteriorated statewide as freezing rain and snow spread across the state overnight. MnDOT traffic cameras show there have already been plenty of spin outs and crashes in the Twin Cities metro during the morning commute.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, increase your following distance and give plows plenty of room. The State Patrol recommends staying at least five car lengths behind a plow, far from the snow cloud.

