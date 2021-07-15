Self-described 'Boogaloo Boi' pleads guilty to illegal possession of machine gun

A self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois from St. Cloud, Minnesota has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

According to court documents, in November 2020 the FBI began investigating Michael Paul Dahlager, who claimed to be a member of the Boogaloo Bois, an anti-government extremist group that professes an impending civil war in the U.S.

The documents state a source told the FBI that Dahlager had a 3-D printed "drop in auto sear" and a homemade firearm suppressor. An "auto sear" is designed to convert a semi-automatic weapon to shoot automatically with one pull of the trigger. Under federal law, this is classified as a machine gun.

The documents state Dahlager gave two auto sears to the source and showed how they should be fitted into the firearm. Authorities arrested Dahlager in April 2021 and found six more auto sears and silencer in his car and home.