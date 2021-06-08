Section of Old Highway 169 buckles due to heat near Belle Plaine

article

A section of Old Highway 169 just northeast of Belle Plaine, Minnesota buckled due to the heat Tuesday.

Scott County Sheriff's Office dispatch told FOX 9 they first received a call about the damaged road around 4 p.m.

Crews responded to make repairs on the road, which was just east of County Road 76.

Workers filled the strip with rocks. Another crew will return Wednesday with asphalt to patch it up.

Advertisement

Tuesday marks the sixth straight day of at least 90-degree heat in the Twin Cities metro area.