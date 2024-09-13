Seat belt use is at a 10-year high in Minnesota

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the percentage of seat belt use has reached a 10-year high. State Troopers will be participating in a statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign that will include extra enforcement on seat belt use. Seat belt use is the highest it has been since 2013.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that seat belt use is at a 10-year high.

This news comes ahead of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign that works to support traffic safety and seat belt use.

Seat belt data

According to DPS, an annual seat belt survey showed that more people are buckling up in Minnesota. In 2024, the seat belt use rate is at 94.7%, which is the highest rate recorded since 2013, which had a rate of 94.8%.

The seat belt rate has increased by 0.5% since 2023, which had a rate of 94.2%.

DPS says that this is the fourth consecutive increase since 2021.

Three groups have increased the seat belt use rate; drivers ages 16 to 29, male drivers and front-seat passengers and pickup truck drivers. The seat belt rate for young adults is also at a 10-year high of 93.6%. While male occupants have increased from 92.6% last year to 93.6% this year, and pickup drivers are at an all-time high seat belt use at 91.9%.

Unbelted motorists' deaths have decreased in the last few years, with DPS saying that 84 motorists without seat belts died in 2023, compared to 87 in 2022 and 110 in 2021.

People who suffered severe injuries in a crash have decreased drastically since 1987, DPS says, with 4,176 severe injuries from crashes then, and 1,285 severe injuries in 2023.

New car seat law and guidelines in Minnesota

Minnesota's law on car seats was changed this year, which specifies what ages for car, booster seat positions and seat belts, instead of relying on the child's size.

According to DPS, these are the age guidelines for car/booster seats:

Birth to at least 2 years old: Rear-facing in an infant or convertible car seat.

At least 2 years old and has outgrown the rear-facing seat: Forward-facing with internal harness.

At least 4 years old and has outgrown a forward-facing seat with an internal harness: A belt-positioned booster seat that uses a lap belt and shoulder belt.

Nine years old and has outgrown the booster seat and can pass the five-step test that determines if a seat belt fits properly: Lap and shoulder belt that is secured correctly in the vehicle seat.

Children under 13 years old must sit in the back seat if possible.

What they're saying

"The increase in Minnesotans buckling up is very encouraging, but until every person wears their seat belt, the deadly risks are all too real," said DPS Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. "It’s so simple to take two seconds to buckle up, and you may not get a second chance in a crash. Our law enforcement partners are helping people understand the law and why it’s so important for their safety."