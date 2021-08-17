Search warrant: Missing Isanti woman's body found buried on property of man she was last seen with

article

The body of an Isanti woman was found slightly buried on the farm property of the man she was last seen with at the bars the night she went missing, according to search warrants that were unsealed Tuesday.

On Aug. 5, 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was drinking at the Isanti VFW, where she also worked. She left the VFW later that night with a 34-year-old man to go to another bar in Bethel. Her coworkers who were working that night told police she was intoxicated and they had cut her off from drinking more. When she did not show up to work the following day, she was reported missing. Her vehicle was still in the VFW parking lot.

Five days later, on Aug. 10, investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed a search warrant on the property of the man Vangrinsven was last seen with and located her body. She had allegedly been shot in the head, the search warrants said.

The man who owns the property where Vangrinsven’s body was found has reportedly been admitted into a mental health ward at a local hospital, according to the search warrant.

Law enforcement officials are now investigating Vangrinsven's death as a homicide. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.