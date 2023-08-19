Search underway for missing pilot in northern Minnesota

Law enforcement is searching for a pilot in Cook County who took off in a plane on Friday but has yet to return.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot took off in an "ultralight plane" on Friday near 30 Flutereed Road and was last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland, Minnesota. After failing to return from his flight, he was reported missing.

Cook County Search and Rescue, Hovland fire crews, and a Minnesota State Patrol fixed wing aircraft responded to the search Friday night. The pilot or his plane has not been found as of Saturday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the aircraft to call the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 218-387-3030 with an approximate location and time of the sighting. The information will have the teams narrow down locations to search. The sheriff’s office can be reached via email at pat.eliasen@co.cook.mn.us