Search resumes in Isanti Tuesday for missing 32-year-old woman

article

The search for a missing Isanti woman resumes Tuesday.

Volunteers will meet up at the Isanti VFW at 8 a.m. to search for 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, who was last seen on Thursday leaving a bar in Bethel. She was headed to Isanti, but never showed up for work the next day and has not been seen or heard from since. Her car was still parked at the VFW.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered to search for Vangrinsven. That followed a much larger search effort on Sunday when nearly 200 volunteers showed up to help, bringing ATVs, drones, canoes, even horses. Volunteers have been going door-to-door distributing 3,000 flyers and searching hundreds of acres looking for any clues.

Vangrinsven was last seen wearing a Twins T-shirt and jean shorts. She is described as 5'3" tall with light brown hair. Police say her phone is off and its last known location was in southwestern Isanti County. The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Vangrinsven’s disappearance is asked to call the Isanti Police Department 763-444-4761 or Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 763-689-2141.