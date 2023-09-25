Search planned for missing Bemidji teen who disappeared two years ago

article

Indigenous groups and law enforcement are working together to conduct a large-scale search for evidence in the disappearance of Nevaeh Kingbird.

Kingbird went missing back in Oct. 2021, when she was seen leaving a party and then leaving a second location an hour later. According to Bemidji police, Kingbird’s disappearance started as a runaway case. The investigation intensified in Dec. 2021, when no one had heard from her since October. That lead to searches and collaborations with the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

This search will take place Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26. About 100 people, including seven K-9 teams, will conduct a grid search of more than 150 acres in Bemidji.

Kingbird is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and is five-foot-five and 120 pounds. If you have any tips on Kingbird call 1-833-560-2065.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.