Search for missing University of Minnesota student canceled after body found

By FOX 9 staff
Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The search for a missing University of Minnesota student has been canceled after a body was found in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found deceased as Austin Retterath, 19, according to a new release. The investigation concluded there was no indication of foul play.

Police say Retterath was last seen in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in early March. At the time, investigators said they were concerned for his safety and gave a description, asking the public for any information on his whereabouts
 