Police searching for missing University of Minnesota student

The Minnesota BCA has issued an alert for a University of Minnesota student who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Police say Austin Ray Retterath, age 19, was last seen in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue. Investigators say they are concerned for his safety. Retterath is about 6'2'' and 160 pounds with blonde hair. He was last wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police at 612-624-2677.