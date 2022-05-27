Search for missing 15-year-old near Dodge Nature Center

Police in Mendota Heights, Minnesota are searching the area of the Dodge Nature Center for a missing 15-year-old boy with health issues. A helicopter, ATVs, drone, K9 and foot patrols have been deployed to assist in the search.

Police have not named the missing child, but described him as a Hispanic male with dark-colored hair, no shirt, a blue backpack and light-colored long pants.

Mendota Heights police do not want volunteer searchers joining the search effort, adding they have plenty of resources and assistance from other law enforcement agencies. Please call 911 if you see the missing boy in the area around Dodge Nature Center.