Sea Salt Eatery to reopen for takeout starting Friday

The popular Sea Salt Eatery says it is opening for takeout starting Friday with limited hours and menu.

The famous Minneapolis establishment near Minnehaha Falls will open between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and again between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Customers will order online and must pay online, too.

The limited menu will include French fries, but will not include ice cream at this time. Sea Salt said its menu and setup will continue to evolve in the coming days. They will be sharing updates on their Facebook page.

The restaurant said its outdoor seating will not be available and recommends guests take-out for a picnic instead.