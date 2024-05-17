Scottie Scheffler detained by police at PGA Championship after incident: reports

article

Scottie Scheffler was briefly detained by police on Friday ahead of the start of the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, for not following police traffic instructions near a fatal accident scene, according to reports.

The world’s top-ranked player was put in handcuffs after a "misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club," ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote on X .

"The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla," Darlington reported. "The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car."

When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs, according to Darlington.

ESPN had footage of Scheffler handcuffed and walking toward a police car in the morning darkness, with traffic shut down for about a mile in both directions near Valhalla Golf Club.

Sky Sports reported minutes later that Scheffler was released from detainment.

Representatives for Scheffler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX News Digital.

The second round of the PGA Championship was already delayed by at least an hour because of rain. One Louisville police officer said the traffic was due to a pedestrian fatality just outside the main entrance to the club.

A pedestrian trying to cross the road near the course was struck by a shuttle bus, Louisville police said, according to WDRB-TV . The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Scheffler was due to tee off at Valhalla at 8:48 a.m. local time. On Thursday, he finished tied for 12th, five strokes off the lead at -4.

Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, recently welcomed his first baby with wife, Meredith.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.