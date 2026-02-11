Austin mobile home park fire leaves 1 dead, another injured

The Brief A 76-year-old man is dead after a fire in a mobile home park in Austin, Minnesota. One other person is being treated for the injuries they sustained in the fire. The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026



A fire at a mobile home park in Austin, Minnesota, left a man dead and another person injured.

Authorities identified Ricky Lee Hofer, 76, as the man who died in the fire.

Fatal Austin fire

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a home in Oakland Estates Mobile Home Park in Austin just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Officials say one civilian perished and another is being treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

That civilian, according to the fire department, is identified as 76-year-old Ricky Lee Hofer.

The fire is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire department adds that "Having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside homes assists with early detection, aiding in saving lives."

What we don't know:

Details on the other person's injuries have not been shared.