School bus crash in St. Louis County leaves 12 children injured

The Brief A Cherry School District bus was struck by a Toyota RAV4 around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Townline Road. A total of 20 students, ranging between kindergarten and 12th grade, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The St. Louis County superintendent said a total of 12 students were injured and 10 of those students went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two drivers involved were also hospitalized with unknown injuries.



What we know

The St. Louis County Superintendent, Dr. Reggie Engebripson, said the crash happened on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Town Line Road near Hibbing, Minnesota.

It's believed a dozen students were injured, 10 of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the super superintendent.

The driver of the bus and the vehicle that crashed into it were also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Twenty students, ranging between kindergarten and 12th grade, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The superintendent also said the driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, went through a stop sign and struck the school bus.

The crash is still under investigation.

What we don't know

Further details about the crash and the conditions of those injured have not yet been released.