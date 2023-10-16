Savage basketball hoops removed after shooting will go back up

The Savage City Council decided on Monday to put back up basketball hoops that were removed after shootings earlier this year.

The council voted to return the basketball hoops by the end of the week. The city took down the hoops at River Bend Park last spring, after a shooting injured two teens in May. Officials said it was a temporary measure to curb trouble. That shooting was the second in a span of weeks at the park.

Along with replacing the basketball hoops, the council also approved a series of recommendations for the park, including adding lights, fencing around the court, and considering adding security cams.