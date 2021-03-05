Saturday service offered for Minnesota driver’s license renewal as COVID-19 extension ends

article

Starting this Saturday, some exam stations will be open to help Minnesotans renew their driver's license before the COVID-19 extension for expiring licenses ends on March 31.

Minnesotans can renew online, but if they need to make changes to their ID, such as an address or name change, they must renew in-person.

Appointments are not needed at the exam stations, people will be helped first-come-first-served. The following exam stations will be open on Saturdays in March through March 27:

Anoka Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)

Downtown St. Paul Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Arden Hills Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)

Eagan Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)

Hastings Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Plymouth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)

Rochester Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Austin Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Mankato Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Detroit Lakes Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Cloud Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Duluth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Virginia Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Bemidji Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Deputy registrar and driver's license agent offices are operated independently and may require appointments for license renewal.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, there are approximately 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.