Santa Claus arrives at Mall of America

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at the Mall of America.

Thursday night, Santa Claus arrived at the mall, where he will be making his list and checking it twice this holiday season.

The Mall of America kicked off his arrival with performances from the Eden Prairie High School marching band and a parade through Nickelodeon Universe. Jolly Ol' St. Nick then began meeting with boys and girls to hear their special Christmas wishes.

Santa will be in Santa Land in the North Atrium every day until Christimas Eve. For a full list of Santa's schedule at Mall of America, click here.