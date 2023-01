article

Sam Smith, the multi-platinum British recording artist, is coming to Minnesota this summer.

Smith announced Thursday his Gloria the Tour, a 27-city North American tour, will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. There is a presale for American Express cardholders starting on Jan. 9th and a fan pre-sale that begins on Jan 11.