Salvation Army's 'Tree of Lights' lit up in St. Paul ahead of holiday season

The Salvation Army lit it's "Tree of Lights" in St. Paul's Rice Park Saturday night, ahead of the holidays.

Many people would say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and folks at Rice Park were excited about seeing the Christmas tree light show.

The Salvation Army kicked off it's Red Kettle Campaign with the lighting of the 40-foot tree with 50,000 lights. This year, the show features lights that are synchronized to holiday music, and many people were in the holiday spirit.

"I’m not sure how this year flew by so fast, but it will be fun. And I can’t wait for Santa to come," said Brittany Beaudoin.

"I think this is pretty neat, I like the twinkle in the trees. All we need is some flurries. We need to see a few flakes, and it will be complete. I need a little snow. It’s a little nippy out here, but I love snow. You need snow with Christmas, in my opinion," said Dylan Schwarts.

Funds for the Red Kettle Campaign will go to those in need in the Twin Cities.



