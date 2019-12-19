Salvation Army red kettle stolen from St. Paul Cub Foods, suspect sought

article

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a Salvation Army kettle earlier this week.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a man cut the lock on the Salvation Army kettle at the Cub Foods on Clarence Street while the bell ringer was on break, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The suspect walked away with the kettle and the donations inside.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact the investigator on the case at 651-266-5523 or email zane.koeger@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

