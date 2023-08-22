Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Salvation Army opens cooling centers, other options available in Hennepin Co.

Tuesday's Forecast: Heat index near 110

Tuesday high temps will likely reach 100 degrees with the heat index near 115. The heat will stick around tomorrow, before a cooling trend arrives for the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Within temperatures approaching triple digits on Tuesday throughout the Twin Cities, several Salvation Army centers are opening their doors to help give people a cool space if needed.

As temperatures quickly climb Tuesday, dew points will likely push the heat index over 110 degrees by the afternoon.

Throughout the week, Salvation Army service centers will be open during normal business hours Monday through Friday, and welcoming anyone needing shelter from the heat. In addition to air-conditioned spaces, visitors can expect cool beverages and light snacks, according to an announcement.

A list of available service center locations is below:

  • Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513
  • Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871
  • Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517
  • Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169
  • Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316
  • Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177
  • Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858

In addition to Salvation Army centers, an interactive map of cooling locations, including pools, community and recreation centers, can also be found on the Hennepin County website.