Salvation Army opens cooling centers, other options available in Hennepin Co.

Within temperatures approaching triple digits on Tuesday throughout the Twin Cities, several Salvation Army centers are opening their doors to help give people a cool space if needed.

As temperatures quickly climb Tuesday, dew points will likely push the heat index over 110 degrees by the afternoon.

Throughout the week, Salvation Army service centers will be open during normal business hours Monday through Friday, and welcoming anyone needing shelter from the heat. In addition to air-conditioned spaces, visitors can expect cool beverages and light snacks, according to an announcement.

A list of available service center locations is below:

Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513

Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871

Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517

Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169

Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316

Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177

Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858

In addition to Salvation Army centers, an interactive map of cooling locations, including pools, community and recreation centers, can also be found on the Hennepin County website.