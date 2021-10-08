Sadie the Bear picks Vikings over Lions at Minnesota Zoo

It's not often a bear sides with the Vikings but that's what happened at the Minnesota Zoo this week.

The zoo enlisted the help of "Sadie the Bear" to pick the winner of this Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Lions, by picking between two pumpkins with the team logos carved into the pumpkins.

In a video posted by the Minnesota Zoo, Sadie is seen strolling around her exhibit and ultimately walking up to the Vikings pumpkin and crushing it.

The zoo carved the pumpkins as part of the zoo's Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which is currently underway.