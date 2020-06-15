Running Aces Casino reopens in Columbus, Minnesota

For Running Aces patrons like Michael Boyd, his favorite casino has not been in the cards in the last few months.

But now, it’s game on once again as the doors opened Monday afternoon.

Like most government regulated establishments in Minnesota, safety protocols are in place, including a touchless temperature check and limiting capacity. Patrons are also required to wear masks.

Most of these concepts have become common, but there’s a new one for gaming: required reservations to play.

Card rooms are working to get back on track, and races are set to resume at Running Aces starting Saturday with much smaller crowds.