Get ready for 'rough' pollen season this year, allergist warns

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
15
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Get ready for 'rough' pollen season this year, allergist warns

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Health
FOX Weather

These are the worst spring allergens

For millions of Americans, the arrival of spring also means the return of itchy eyes, sore throats and sneezing noses.

"One word: Rough."

That's how allergist and immunologist Dr. Khaled Girgis of HCA Midwest Health describes the allergy season we’re in for this spring.

Allergies are the gift that keeps on giving. Those who suffer know all too well its impact on sleep, daytime alertness and overall function. Now with rising temperatures and increased pollen in the air, the arrival of spring allergy season is here, and doctors warn we're in for a bumpy ride.

After a mild winter season with less precipitation in most areas across the U.S., Girgis said pollen counts could skyrocket as it starts to warm up – as they did in key regions just a couple of weeks ago. 

"If spring turns out to be rainy, mold counts will go up," he said.

Girgis said there are three pollination seasons: spring, late May with grass, and mid-August when weed season kicks in. 

"Hopefully, a hard frost comes during the first couple of weeks in October for some areas, and in November for the Midwest, to quiet things down."

So for all of you living in Wichita, Kansas, – which recently topped the list of allergy cities based on its high pollen count and lack of board-certified allergists – get ready for a possibly miserable spring allergy season. 

"Florida had the most cities in the top 20, with seven," Girgis said. "Sixth-place Sarasota ranked highest in the state."

EVEN MORE SNIFFLING AND SNEEZING: LONGER ALLERGY SEASON POSSIBLE DUE TO CLIMATE CHANGE, STUDY SUGGESTS

4293e7ab-

Rising temperatures and increased pollen in the air signals the arrival of spring allergy season. (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto / Getty Images)

As pollen counts spike, Girgis said he often sees spikes in emergency room visits for asthma. 

"In fact, approximately 3,600 people per year die from asthma, so it is important to address and manage asthma and allergy triggers where you live," he said.

Suffering from spring allergy symptoms? Here's what doctors recommend

Are you suffering from the itchy eyes, congestion and fatigue that seasonal pollen can bring?

Girgis reminded his patients that they don't have to put up with seasonal allergy symptoms. There are medications and good habits that can help you enjoy your time outdoors.

"But some people may not know that they have allergies triggered by things like pollen — and what type of pollen they’re allergic to and when those pollens tend to spread," he said.

Girgis said it’s important to see an allergist who can identify exactly what’s going on.

"If symptoms go untreated, you not only feel miserable, but it can also make it harder to treat," he said.

Once allergies are diagnosed, Girgis said you can talk about avoidance measures with your allergist — ways to reduce your exposure to have fewer symptoms and decrease medicine.

WHY SEASONAL ALLERGIES ARE BECOMING WORSE

Top tips to combat allergy symptoms

Consider wearing sunglasses, a hat and a mask outside. 

"If you're going to be at your child's baseball game, biking, walking or out gardening, for example, a high-filtration mask can help manage your symptoms," Girgis said.

Girgis advised taking a shower when you get home after being outdoors because pollen can gather on your skin and hair. 

You should also keep the windows at home and in your car closed and use a HEPA air purifier in your home — especially the bedroom.

Most importantly, Girgis said, follow your doctor’s treatment plan.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.