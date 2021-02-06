Roseville police respond to spike in overdoses, 2 fatal

Police in Roseville, Minnesota are responding to a spike in overdoses, two of which were fatal.

According to police, between Friday morning and Saturday morning, police had responded to two overdose deaths - one involving a 16-year-old and another involving a 20-year-old.

Over the last two days, officers also used Nalaxone - a life-saving medication used during an opioid overdose - twice to revive others from potential overdoses.

Authorities believe the recent spike in overdoses could be due to a pill known as "Perc 30," which is described as a potent narcotic mixed with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

Police are partnering with the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to locate the source of the pills.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to call the Roseville Police Department at 651792-7008. On-line tips may be submitted at www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.