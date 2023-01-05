Roseville police fatal shooting justified: Ramsey County Attorney

An hours-long standoff in Roseville last April that led to a man exchanging hundreds of rounds of gunfire before being fatally shot by responding authorities has been determined justified by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO).

The RCAO determined criminal charges against the officers were not warranted in the shooting incident that resulted in the death of Jesse Henri Werling on April 5, 2022, according to an announcement.

Following the shooting, residents along West Owasso Boulevard in Roseville were in disbelief when they spoke with FOX 9 and recounted a tense incident that saw rounds fired at their homes, cars and at the responding officers.

In a 32-page memo, the RCAO concluded the use of deadly force by Roseville Police officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson was legally justified under Minnesota law following an extensive investigation with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

"I have completed my review of your memorandum summarizing the BCA’s investigation In the matter of the death of Jesse Henri Werling, in which Roseville Police Officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson fired their weapons. In this critical incident where approximately 200 rounds were fired, and Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbery was shot in the face," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "The use of deadly force by officers Chang and Anderson was justified under Minnesota law. I agree with your conclusion, and appreciate the depth of your analysis and painstaking review of all of the evidence gathered by BCA investigators."



The BCA acts as an independent fact-finding agency that interviews witnesses and people involved in an incident while collecting, analyzing and reviewing evidence to ultimately gather all the facts of a case. The BCA doesn't decide or determine the outcome of a case, and presents its findings without recommendation to the county attorney.