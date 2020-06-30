Rochester, Edina become latest Minnesota cities to add mask requirements

Edina and Rochester became the latest two Minnesota cities to require face coverings in some indoor places after city council meetings Monday night.

Minneapolis and St. Paul already require face coverings indoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the cities. The University of Minnesota will also require masks indoors.

Monday night, the city of Edina added their own face coverings requirement in indoor areas open to the public and outdoors whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

In Rochester, Minnesota, the Rochester City Council added language to the city’s public health emergency declaration to require people to wear masks while in city buildings, but made sure to not mandate it.

The city of Mankato is scheduled to vote on a similar mask requirement soon. The city of Duluth recently voted against a city-wide mask requirement on June 18.