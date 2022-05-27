Robbinsdale City Council member charged with drunken driving resigns

Robbinsdale City Council member Robert Kline, who was charged with leading police on a wrong-way chase while drunk, officially resigned his position Friday.

In a resignation letter to the mayor and other council members, Kline said, "This was not an easy decision to make, but the right one for me and my family. The past year and a half on the council has been very rewarding. I've enjoyed working with you and serving the community. I have regrets about why I am resigning, but my past mistakes won't keep me from being my best."

According to prosecutors, Kline was driving a minivan when he was involved in a wrong-way crash near Highway 100 at Brooklyn Boulevard in January 2022.

After the crash, police say Kline drove away from the scene, continuing to drive southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 100. Shortly after, the charges state a Crystal police officer spotted him headed the wrong way on the exit ramp at France Avenue North.

Investigators say the officer tried to block the van from re-entering the highway. But, prosecutors say the driver went around the patrol car and sped away from the officer. Officers trailed the minivan onto County Road 81, still going the wrong way, until they used a PIT maneuver to stop the van.

At that point, police say Kline refused to exit the vehicle after the crash and had to be pulled from the driver's seat. At the time, he smelled of alcohol, officers noted.

Last week, a petition for Kline's recall was submitted to the city. He had 10 days to either resign or face a recall election. A spokesperson for the City of Robbinsdale says there will be a resolution declaring the vacancy at the next City Council meeting and a special election will be called for.