Rice County crash kills 1, injures 3 others including 2 children

article

A crash in Rice County killed one man, seriously injured a woman and injured two young children Saturday night.

Authorities responded just after 8 p.m. to a single-car crash on the 3000 block of 30th Street West in Webster Township, the Rice County Sheriff's Office said.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver, a 33-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, according to authorities. Two boys were also injured in the crash, one 2-month-old and one 21-month-old. The boys were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital for "urgent medical care."

The Rice County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of other agencies, is investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the fatal crash to reach out to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.