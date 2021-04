Rev. Jesse Jackson joins protesters in Brooklyn Center for Wright rally

article

Reverend Jesse Jackson joined protesters in Brooklyn Center rallying on Saturday following the death of Daunte Wright.

Jackson joined demonstrators as night seven of protests as the mood outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department seemed calmer that past nights.

Jackson met with some protesters as a barbeque was underway on Humboldt Avenue.

As of 8 p.m., law enforcement officials estimated around 200 protesters had assembled on Humboldt Avenue in Brooklyn Center.