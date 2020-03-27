Retired military called upon for potential response to pandemic

article

The U.S. Army this week began reaching out to retired officers and soldiers who might be willing to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response should their skills and expertise be required.

The letter asked specifically for those with health and medical backgrounds to step up.

One man answering the call is Lee Wolfgram, a Twin Cities metro area criminal defense attorney, who retired from the Army in 2012.

“I was on the invasion in 2003,” said Wolfgram. “I left my practice for that. I am ready to leave again.”

Lieutenant Colonel Wolfgram flew helicopters during a 34-year military career.

“I think generally the idea is I’m available,” he said. “If my particular skill as pilot is something the military needs, then I am there for that. As a staff officer, I am also available. Just offering my assistance to whatever my country might need.”

The letter Wolfgram received from the Army only asks if he is available and has interest in returning to duty. It provided no specifics on any pending orders or assignments.

Advertisement

“There’s a tremendous pool of talent trained,” said Wolfgram. “Our country invested in them. I know soldiers never die. That’s the truth.”

