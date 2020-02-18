Residents along Wooddale Avenue in St. Louis Park oppose plan to reduce parking, trees in favor of bike friendliness

article

When you drive down Wooddale Avenue in St. Louis Park, it’s hard to ignore all the signs.

Behind every one of the signs is a passionate neighbor that does not want to see the boulevard and parking spaces cut out to make the street more bike friendly.

The proposed changes to the street, all part of the “Connect the Park” initiative, would remove some grassy areas and make the parking come right up to the sidewalk.

The initiative aims to link the Chain of Lakes in Minneapolis to Edina and St. Louis Park.

On the stretch of Wooddale Avenue, the city’s plan would cut down trees and take away most of the street parking, too.

“We are totally for biking and walkability,” said Monika Weeks, who lives on Wooddale. “That’s what I love about this place. We don’t want to lose our trees. We don’t want to lose our parking.”

Neighbors brought their passion to St. Louis Park City Hall Tuesday as city officials made their case for a more pedestrian-friendly and bikeable city.