Resident shot in leg during home invasion in Sauk Rapids

A resident is recovering after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in Sauk Rapids early Friday morning, according to the Sauk Rapids Police Department.

At 4:53 a.m., police responded to a home in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue South. Police learned two young men apparently went into the home to rob the residents. One of the men had a handgun. At one point, a resident was shot in the leg and the suspects left the area.

The resident received treatment at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

Anyone with information about the case and who the suspects might be is asked to contact the Sauk Rapids Police Department. Investigators are also asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for video of anything suspicious.