Rescue crews search lake in Burnsville, Minn. for man who jumped from boat

article

Rescue crews searched the waters of Crystal Lake in Burnsville, Minnesota on Saturday for a man who jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says they were called around 5:45 p.m. for the report of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told deputies that the man jumped out of the boat to help another person but never resurfaced from the water.

Deputies say dive teams have responded and are now working on a recovery mission. It's unclear if the man has been found at this time.