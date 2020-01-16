Report: 9 more patients die from flu in Minnesota, bringing total deaths to 25

The Minnesota Department of Health says nine more people have died from the flu this past week, bringing the total deaths in the state this season to 25.

While the death count increased, hospitalizations from the illness fell from the previous week, bringing that total to 981 so far this season. That number is still well above last year's pace.

Among the deaths, all of the patients have been adults with the median age being 79. So far, there have been no reports of pediatric deaths caused by the flu.

The flu remains widespread in Minnesota, according to the Department of Health. Officials recommend people get their flu shots, if they haven't yet.