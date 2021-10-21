Rep. Omar proposes creating new federal office to monitor Islamophobia globally

Rep. Ilhan Omar is proposing the federal government create a new office to monitor Islamophobia across the globe.

As part of the legislation drafted by Omar and Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky, the new "Office to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia" would operate within the State Department.

The new office, led by a special envoy appointed the Secretary of State, would -- as the name indicates -- monitor and combat "acts of Islamophobia and Islamophobic incitement that occur in foreign countries."

It's unclear in what ways the office would be able to "combat" those acts directly.

However, the special envoy leading the office would prepare reports to Congress that Rep. Omar says, in a release, "will help policymakers better understand the interconnected, global problem of anti-Muslim bigotry."

Along with pointing to recent "atrocities being committed against the Uyghurs in China and the Rohingya in Burma, the crackdowns on Muslim populations in India and Sri Lanka," Rep. Omar also notes acts of Islamophobia in Minnesota.

"In my home state of Minnesota, vandals spray-painted hate messages and a Nazi swastika on and near the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center," writes Omar. "These types of incidents are all too common for Muslims in the United States and beyond. As part of our commitment to international religious freedom and human rights, we must recognize Islamophobia and do all we can to eradicate it."