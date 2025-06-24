Melissa and Mark Hortman to lie in state at Capitol ahead of funeral

The Brief Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will lie in state on Friday ahead of a private funeral this weekend. The public can pay their respects from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Rep. Hortman will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.



Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda on Friday.

Lie in state

What we know:

Rep. Hortman will be the first woman, and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans, to lie in state at the Capitol, according to the governor’s office. She will be joined by her husband, Mark Hortman, and their beloved golden retriever, Gilbert.

The public can pay their respects in the Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

A photo of Melissa and Mark Hortman on June 13, 2025, at the annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner. (Photo credit: Minnesota House DFL Caucus) (Supplied)

A private funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., though officials say a livestream will be available through the Department of Public Safety. Further details about the funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

The backstory:

The Hortmans were fatally shot in a targeted shooting on the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. Their dog, Gilbert, was gravely injured in the shooting and was ultimately euthanized.

The alleged gunman also shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their Champlin home. Federal and state charges have been filed in connection with the shootings.

How you can remember the Hortmans

What you can do:

The Hortmans' children have shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.