Honoring the Hortmans: Seven ways in one day

Melissa and Mark Hortman's adult children made a list of seven ways to honor their parents, who were victims of an assassin over the weekend.

The Minnesota assassin robbed Sophie and Colin Hortman of their parents. But Melissa and Mark Hortman’s son and daughter are turning at least some of their grief into improving the world around them.

They made a list of seven ways to honor their parents, and a FOX 9 reporter spent the day fulfilling the entire list.

Like all of us, Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were human, and they had strengths and flaws and love.

Visit a park

Especially a bike trail:

And a lot of those show up in the ways their kids say we can honor them, starting with visiting a park, and making use of amenities like a bike trail.

Plant a tree

What we know:

Planting a tree fits right into one of Melissa Hortman’s priorities during her time as Speaker, especially in the 2023 trifecta.

"We had the largest environment spending ever," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, (DFL-Minneapolis), one of the chairs of the environment committee that year. "Melissa said 'This is really good, you guys, but we need more trees. You got to make sure there's more trees being planted in our state.'"

So Rep. Jordan helped add a fern to a reporter's yard.

"Melissa loved to garden," Rep. Jordan said. "When things were rough at the Capitol, that's what she would do on the weekend."

Pet a dog

Golden retrievers first:

She loved her golden retriever, Gilbert, as well, so a tribute to the Hortmans encouraged us to pet a dog, especially a golden.

Bake a cake

Baking was a universal Hortman hobby — bread for Mark, cake for Melissa, so that’s on the list.

Topped with frosting, the reporter's carrot cake will have to be shared or the calories are going to add up.

"Hey, Jaelynn," the reporter told his 21-year-old daughter. "I just came to tell you that your mom says that I should be doing lunges in the morning. I think that would be a big step forward."

Tell a cheesy dad joke

Laugh with loved ones:

The Capitol press corps often witnessed Melissa Hortman’s humor and her kids recommend telling cheesy dad jokes to loved ones.

"Do you know why the bicycle fell over?" the reporter asked his daughter. "It was two-tired."

Learn new things

Practice a hobby:

And the Hortmans liked learning new things, so practicing a new hobby can honor them as well.

Photojournalist Melissa Martz taught the reporter a thing or two about cornhole.

He didn’t score in a 14-0 loss, but assumed it surely gets better from here.

Stand up for what you believe

Sophie and Colin Hortman also said we should stand up for what we believe in, especially justice and peace.

We believe in the power and importance of journalism and its potential to help lead to justice and peace.

One more thing

Drink a fresh margarita:

Oh, but friends told us to add one more thing to the list to honor Melissa Hortman.

They said to drink a fresh margarita.

So cheers to you, Melissa Hortman, and Mark, too.