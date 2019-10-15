Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders for President

article

Shortly after Tuesday's Democratic debate, Rep. Ilhan Omar announced she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders' bid for the Presidency.

In a statement, the congresswoman wrote, “Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography. That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it’s why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it’s why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.”

Rep. Omar is the only Democratic member of the Minnesota congressional delegation to endorse someone other than home-state Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum and Collin Peterson and Sen. Tina Smith all back Klobuchar.

According to a release from Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sanders said that “Ilhan is a leader of strength and courage. She will not back down from a fight with billionaires and the world’s most powerful corporations to transform our country so it works for all of us. I’m proud of what we’ve done in Congress, and together we will build a multiracial working class coalition to win the White House.”

Rep. Omar and Sen. Sanders are currently co-leading several pieces of legislation in Congress.