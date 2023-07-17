Beyoncé in Minneapolis: What to know ahead of the Renaissance World Tour

article

Another massive music tour is heading to the Twin Cities. Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, July 20. The show begins promptly at 7 p.m. as there are no openers.

Renaissance World Tour tickets

Tickets are still available for the big show on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $81 in the upper level to $700 for floor seats. Ticketmaster has a four ticket limit for the concert.

Huntington Bank Stadium Parking

There are several parking options on campus for the show. Tailgating is not permitted ahead of the concert. Prices range from $30-$50 for parking passes.

Stadium Adjacent Lots: $50

Nearby Surface Lots: $40

Parking Ramps: $30

Parking passes can be purchased here.

Huntington Bank Stadium bag policy

Huntington Bank stadium allows the following types of bags:

A clear tote that doesn't exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

A 1-gallon, clear, plastic storage bag

A small purse that is no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Beyoncé themed events in Minnesota

Beyoncé Party Bus:

Wrecktangle Pizza, Minneapolis

July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

$25 per person

Catch a ride to and from the concert on this lively party bus. Each ticket includes a free grape ape drink.

Beyoncé Karaoke Night:

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, Minneapolis

July 22

Free admission

Head to Stanley's for a Beyoncé-themed karaoke night with $4 tall boys and rail drinks, bar games, and a gambling wheel.

Beyoncé classes at Barry's:

Barry's, Minneapolis

Various times on July 20

$29 per class, free for first-timers

Get a workout in before the show at Barry's with Beyoncé themed classes throughout the day. Full class schedule here.