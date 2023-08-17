Renaissance Festival parking changes this year

article

A new traffic and parking plan has been implemented at Minnesota's Renaissance Festival. Rather than parking onsite day of, visitors will be required to buy a parking pass ahead of time or get to the festival via a park-and-ride or rideshare services.

For onsite parking, visitors will be able to select a day-specific parking pass. Each pass is good for one specified day of parking and the cost is $10. Purchase a pass here.

Festival organizers are suggesting visitors utilize park-and-ride lots or rideshare services due to demand. Parking at the park-and-ride lots is free. The round-trip bus rides to and from the festival cost $5 for people 13 and older. However, adult patrons who take a bus to the festival will receive $5 in "Bus Bucks" which will be redeemable for admission and at festival merchandise shops.

Two park-and-ride locations will be available for the first three weekends at Eagle Creek and Canterbury Park. Four locations will be open starting on the fourth weekend and will be available at Eagle Creek, Canterbury Park, Burnsville Transit Hub and Southbridge Crossing. Five locations will be open for the remainder of the festival at Eagle Creek, Canterbury Park, Burnsville Transit Hub, Southbridge Crossing and Scott County Fairgrounds. Buses will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Travel time may vary based on traffic and crowds.