Remodel of University of Minnesota's Pioneer Hall complete

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The University of Minnesota has completed the remodel of Pioneer Hall, one of the school's main dormitories.

It's all part of the university's multi-year, multi-million dollar plan to make on-campus living more attractive for students.

The 1930s-historic residential building is located on the Minneapolis East Bank campus between Harvard and Oak Streets.

The two-year, $104.5 million project offers 756 beds, a dining hall, study lounge areas and more.

For more information on the project, click here.