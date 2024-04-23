Remains of Navy sailor from MN lost in Pearl Harbor attack identified

article

The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from Minnesota who died during the attack on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor have been officially identified.

Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class William F. Gusie died during the attack on December 7, 1941. Gusie, of Stillwater, was just 19 years old when he died.

The official identification happened in September 2021, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday, but Gusie's family just recently received a full briefing on the identification.

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed 429 sailors and Marines. Remains from the attack were recovered over the years following the attack. Those who could not be identified were interned in Hawaii.

In recent years, remains have been identified using new technology. Gusie was identified using dental, anthropological analysis, and DNA testing.

Gusie will be returned to Minnesota for burial in June.