Person released from jail, arrested 2 hours later for 35th time: Sheriff

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a 31-year-old, who was reportedly released from jail at 6 a.m. Wednesday, was back in custody about a 100 minutes later.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have stolen a pickup truck with a trailer attached and fled, driving over the speed limit and against traffic through Maplewood and Vadnais Heights.

The suspect fled the car after hitting a second set of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement. He was eventually taken into custody by Maplewood police and was taken back to the jail, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

A passenger in the car was also arrested, the sheriff's office says.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says this is the 35th time the suspect has been arrested.