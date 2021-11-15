Reese's debuts pie-size peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving 2021

Reese’s is giving peanut butter lovers an extra reason to be thankful this holiday season: a "Thanksgiving Pie" that is actually just a super-sized peanut butter cup.

The company on Monday debuted the dessert, which is the size of an actual pie. It has a 9-inch diameter and comes in at 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's, said in a statement. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Only 3,000 pies are available for sale on Hershey's website for $44.99 plus tax.

The 9-Inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie is pictured in a provided image, which weighs 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate. (Credit: The Hershey Company)

Reese’s, which is owned by Hershey Company, has experimented with its best-selling candy in the past.

Earlier this year, the company announced the release of an all peanut butter cup — without chocolate — in honor of National Peanut Butter Day. It was the first time the iconic cup’s entire candy shell was made out of peanut butter and also filled with peanut butter.

Meanwhile, other brands have released Thanksgiving-edition treats too. Krispy Kreme unveiled limited-edition doughnuts including pecan pie, Dutch apple pie, cranberry orange and a classic chocolate iced doughnut with Thanksgiving sprinkles.

