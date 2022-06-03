Red Wing boat rescue leaves one child in unknown condition

An accident involving a boat and barge in the water near Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing, Minnesota, left several people rescued and one child in unknown condition Friday evening.

Goodhue County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at around 5:48 p.m. Responding agencies located Jeremy Koenig, 45, of Red Wing and four children in the water. All children were wearing life jackets.

Koenig and three children were treated at the scene and released.

Life-saving measures were performed on one of the children, who was transported by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time, according to a news release.

There was no alcohol involved and a preliminary investigation indicates the boat was having mechanical problems and unable to move out of the barge’s path.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.