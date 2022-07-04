Red, White & Boom race cancelled due to storms

A four-mile run and kid dash in Minneapolis has been cancelled due to impending weather.

"After consultation with the National Weather Service, Red, White & Boom!... and the TC Kids Sparkler Dash have been cancelled due to severe storms with high winds and significant lightning forecast for downtown Minneapolis," read a statement from Twin Cities in Motion

The race has a "no refund" policy, but runners who paid for their entry will receive a $10 credit toward future races.

"We are disappointed to be unable to host today’s event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion’s primary concern," said the statement.