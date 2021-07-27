Police officer fatally shot on Red Lake Indian Reservation, FBI investigating

The FBI is investigating after someone shot and killed a police officer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation Tuesday morning.

The FBI said Red Lake Police Department officers were responding to a call at a residence when someone fired a weapon, killing an officer. The person who shot the officer is in custody.

"It is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a police officer this morning," the Red Lake Tribal Council said in a statement.

The tribal council closed all non-essential tribal programs on Tuesday out of respect for the fallen officer and directing all tribal programs and businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout the week.