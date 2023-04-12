Red Flag Warning issued in several Minnesota counties due to fire risk

article

With record highs forecasted throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, residents of several counties are asking to be alert due to extreme fire risks.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday for Dodge, Filmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin counties.

The warning runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents are asked not to burn anything and to make sure that any recent fires are completely extinguished.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison the Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist said in a press release.