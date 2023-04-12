Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning issued in several Minnesota counties due to fire risk

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9
article

A Smokey the Bear sign warns of extreme fire danger in Northern New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With record highs forecasted throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, residents of several counties are asking to be alert due to extreme fire risks.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday for Dodge, Filmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin counties. 

The warning runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

Residents are asked not to burn anything and to make sure that any recent fires are completely extinguished.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison the Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist said in a press release. 