Red Flag Warning issued in several Minnesota counties due to fire risk
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With record highs forecasted throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, residents of several counties are asking to be alert due to extreme fire risks.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday for Dodge, Filmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin counties.
The warning runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents are asked not to burn anything and to make sure that any recent fires are completely extinguished.
"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison the Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist said in a press release.